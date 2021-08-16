Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,143,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $282.92 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $289.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

