Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 171 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $114.88 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.44 and a one year high of $116.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

