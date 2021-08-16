Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $79.44 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.