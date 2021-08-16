Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,028 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Anika Therapeutics worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $48.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Michael L. Levitz acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

