Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 591 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $141.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.85. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

