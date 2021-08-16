NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on NGMS. Truist upped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.35. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 116.69.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

