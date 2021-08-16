NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $89.66

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.66, but opened at $86.50. NetEase shares last traded at $85.41, with a volume of 31,016 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after buying an additional 1,096,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NetEase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NetEase by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,514,000 after buying an additional 402,962 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,278,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,780,000 after buying an additional 171,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in NetEase by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,578,000 after buying an additional 195,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

