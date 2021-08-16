Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.17.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NVRO traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,911. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.17.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $55,290,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 24.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after buying an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,866,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 1,523.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

