New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Invests $274,000 in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $72.92. 1,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,332. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

