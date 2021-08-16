New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Invests $858,000 in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 195,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,754 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RDIV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $43.73.

