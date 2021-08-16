New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,619,682. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

