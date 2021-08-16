New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $188.20.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

