New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.18

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 101047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

NGD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The stock has a market cap of $799.99 million, a P/E ratio of -119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 272,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 285,947 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 328,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

