New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Lowered to C$3.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets to C$3.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NGD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$2.20 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. New Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

Get New Gold alerts:

TSE NGD opened at C$1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.09. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.16.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.