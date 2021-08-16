New Gold (TSE:NGD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.47

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 1052212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.20 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of New Gold to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.53.

Get New Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -133.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.16.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.