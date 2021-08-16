New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,011,400 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the July 15th total of 800,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 490.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHPEF remained flat at $$1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40. New Hope has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NHPEF shares. upgraded New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered New Hope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

