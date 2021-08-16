New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 89,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.19. 2,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,201. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.05.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.