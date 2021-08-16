New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $33,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.73. 643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,265. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $114.36 and a twelve month high of $158.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.84.

