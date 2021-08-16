NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $103.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $104.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

