NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $288,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $77,730,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 91.1% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 502,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,733,000 after acquiring an additional 239,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $135.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.98.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

