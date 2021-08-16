NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

BUD stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.