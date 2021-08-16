NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 5,144 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPLC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 241.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $36.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $36.59.

