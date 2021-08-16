NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,141 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 162,605 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LOB opened at $59.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.18. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

