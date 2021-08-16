Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in July

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Ceramic stock remained flat at $$20.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66. Nippon Ceramic has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Get Nippon Ceramic alerts:

Nippon Ceramic Company Profile

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Ceramic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Ceramic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.