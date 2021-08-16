NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $28.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

Several research firms recently commented on NMIH. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get NMI alerts:

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NMI by 1,657.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.67. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.