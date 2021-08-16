Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives €5.04 Average PT from Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.04 ($5.93).

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOKIA. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

