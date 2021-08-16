Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €250.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €257.38 ($302.79).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €207.80 ($244.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €214.13. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.