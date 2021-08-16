Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Trimmed by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $58,599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after buying an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $268.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

