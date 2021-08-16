Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $339,075.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $487,643.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $572,655.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,062.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,925 shares of company stock worth $15,760,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $257.27 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.47.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

