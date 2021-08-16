NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Sells $3,752,386.56 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVCR traded down $3.32 on Monday, reaching $135.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,835. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2,718.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.49.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NovoCure by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,165,000 after buying an additional 437,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NovoCure by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,278,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,218,000 after buying an additional 94,820 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,781,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

