Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novozymes A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,208. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.91. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

