NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NPSKY stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.67 and a beta of 1.06. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut NSK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

