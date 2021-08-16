Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 374,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $18.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $758.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XENE. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company's products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007.

