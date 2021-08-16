Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of United Security Bancshares worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 70.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 62.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

