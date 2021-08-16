Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,420 Shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 39.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Bancorp were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 844,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 93,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PBFS stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.