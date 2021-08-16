Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qudian were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QD opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10. Qudian Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $404.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter.

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

