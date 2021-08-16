Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,581 Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Centogene worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centogene during the first quarter worth about $579,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 8.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNTG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $227.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of -2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centogene Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

