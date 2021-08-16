Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 63.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. 8,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,257. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

