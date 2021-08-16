Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 166,089 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 384,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $906,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NQP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.30. 27,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.15. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

