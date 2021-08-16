Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSH shares. Barclays started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $6,056,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $2,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,544,983.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,149,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,622,665 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

