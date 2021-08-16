Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,318 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,229,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,254,000 after buying an additional 270,544 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,952,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,703,000 after buying an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,938,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,743,000 after buying an additional 139,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,836,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after buying an additional 169,627 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after buying an additional 58,830 shares during the period.

Shares of REET opened at $28.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.22.

