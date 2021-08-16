OLD Republic International Corp Has $121.36 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,166,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.3% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $121,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 33,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 83,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

