OLD Republic International Corp Has $72.73 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 82.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises approximately 1.4% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $72,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 665,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,961,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,493,000 after buying an additional 525,220 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,166. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

