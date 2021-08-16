OLD Republic International Corp Makes New $33.25 Million Investment in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 512,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,254,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter worth about $296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.