OLD Republic International Corp Purchases 640,000 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.89% of Flowers Foods worth $45,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

