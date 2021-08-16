OMG Network Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.73 or 0.00012275 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $804.17 million and $322.50 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.06 or 0.00556746 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000058 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.