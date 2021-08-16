One One Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,301 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

One One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF comprises 1.6% of One One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000.

NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $92.83 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $100.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.09.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

