One One Wealth Management LLC Buys 250 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

One One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 67,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

Shares of PEP opened at $156.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.48. The company has a market cap of $216.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

