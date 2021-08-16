One One Wealth Management LLC Has $22.60 Million Position in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE)

One One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE) by 1,581.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762,316 shares during the quarter. Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF comprises approximately 15.6% of One One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF were worth $22,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUDE. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,961,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,562,000.

Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58.

