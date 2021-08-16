Oppenheimer Comments on AppLovin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APP. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of APP stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.24.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

